East Lyme residents told text message of Ebola Virus is false

EAST LYME — Authorities have issued a statement to East Lyme residents stating there is no outbreak of the Ebola Virus following a false text message that was sent out.

The text residents received stated “wear medical grade masks and stay indoors until further notice.”

East Lyme’s health department said the message is not true.

“The content of this message is FALSE. There is no ongoing outbreak of Ebola Virus in the area,” said East Lyme health department on its Facebook page Wednesday night.