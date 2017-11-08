East Lyme residents told text message of Ebola Virus is false

In this handout from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a colorized transmission electron micrograph (TEM) of a Ebola virus virion is seen. As the Ebola virus continues to spread across parts of Africa, a second doctor infected with the disease has arrived in the U.S. for treatment. (Photo by Center for Disease Control (CDC) via Getty Images)
EAST LYME — Authorities have issued a statement to East Lyme residents stating there is no outbreak of the Ebola Virus following a false text message that was sent out.
The text residents received stated “wear medical grade masks and stay indoors until further notice.”
East Lyme’s health department said the message is not true.
“The content of this message is FALSE. There is no ongoing outbreak of Ebola Virus in the area,” said East Lyme health department on its Facebook page Wednesday night.
