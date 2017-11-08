EXCLUSIVE: Two pilots help families with sick children out of Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- Brian Lisoski and Joe Howley are pilots and after witnessing what natural disasters can do to a community, their time in the sky gave them a chance to realize that their plane isn't the only thing with wings.

"When Joe and I talk about flying we really talk about helping others," says Lisoski.

Howley helped create "PALS" or Patient Airlift Services.

The organization connects volunteer pilots with patients suffering in natural disasters and flies them to area hospitals.

On Tuesday, the two men found a private jet owner who agreed to pick up two families from Puerto Rico. The families both had children who needed emergency medical attention.

"The eight-year-old has a brittle bone disease. I can't imagine anyone going through it. They need help right away, no one could bring it, and we figured out a way," says Howley.

The crew transferred essential medical equipment to another jet which flew them to a hospital in Philadelphia. The two pilots claim the task is a labor of love.

"You can see the pain, you can see the faces and that bit of relief for that hour flight, for that two hour flight that we changed that moment in time where they're not stressed. Where they're not worried for that two hours. It's really amazing," says Lisoski.