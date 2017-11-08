× Green beans sold at Big Y recalled for listeria fears

Nature`s Touch Frozen Foods is recalling its Organic Fine Whole Green Beans after an inspection found a retail bag contaminated with listeria.

The recalled green beans come in 10-ounce bags with Best By dates of June 4 through June 21, 2019. They`re sold in three retail chains in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Here’s where they’re sold.

Though it`s rare only one product from a single food manufacturer gets recalled when listeria is found, Nature`s Touch claims none of its other products has been affected. October`s listeria recall by Mann Packing, for example, touched off days of ripple-effect recalls that touched supermarket chains and products all over North America.