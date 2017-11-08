Knife-wielding man with porn magazine armor arrested after allegedly attempting to stab ex-neighbor

ADA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who had adult magazines taped to his body for protection claimed he was in “survival mode” after he was arrested for allegedly attempting to stab his former neighbor.

Tension between Donald Gene Gaither, 49, and the alleged victim, Troy Bagley, had been brewing for weeks, neighbors told KXII.

Gaither told authorities he believed Bagley had gotten him kicked out of a mobile home park in Pontotoc County, according to KXII.

On Sunday, he reportedly challenged Bagley to a knife fight.

Gaither allegedly showed up to Bagley’s home with a knife in each hand and started yelling for Bagley to “come out and get some,” the Ada News reports.

Bagley then called authorities who showed up and took Gaither into custody.

Gaither had a knife in each hand, two knives in his belt, a large weight attached to a lanyard and adult magazines taped to his midsection as a makeshift armor, according to the Ada news.

Gaither reportedly told officers he had “been to prison and (knew) what to do to protect himself.”

Online records shows Gaither previously served time in prison for aggravated assault and battery, robbery, possession of stolen property and extortion. As he was arrested he told deputies he was in “survival mode,” according to the Ada News.

Gaither is facing charges for assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of an offensive weapon.