× NAACP to hold rally in support of UHart student who was harassed

WEST HARTFORD — The NAACP Is organizing a rally in support of the University of Hartford student who authorities say was the target of a hate crime.

The march is being called Justice For Jazzy – Jazzy being the nickname of Chennel Rowe whose roommate Brianna Brochu was charged with criminal mischief, breach of peace and intimidation after police were alerted to social media posts where she boasted about disturbing acts against Rowe. The NAACP is asking the court to add the charge of second degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias​,a more serious charge.

The NAACP has since put out a statement on this crime saying, “It was physical harm intended to intimidate and terrorize Chennel into feeling unwelcome in her own dorm room because of her race and the color of her skin….We call on the West Hartford Police Department to stand against hateful violence by immediately charging Brianna Brochu with a felony hate crime, which more accurately reflects the nature of Brochu’s brutal attacks.”​

The rally kicks off at 5 p.m. at the West Hartford Police Department, 103 Raymond Road, West Hartford.