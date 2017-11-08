× Patton Oswalt marries Meredith Salenger

Patton Oswalt is once again a married man.

The funnyman wed actress Meredith Salenger over the weekend and the pair shared their joyous news on social media.

“What’d you guys do yesterday?” Oswalt wrote on an Instagram photo showing him, Salenger and his daughter Alice in their wedding attire.

Salenger shared the same image, writing, “True love. True happiness. Forever and Always. The Oswalts.”

According to Salenger’s post, the pair were married Saturday at Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles.

Oswalt, 48, is best known for his roles in “The King of Queens” and “Ratatouille.” Salenger, 47, appeared in several 1980s movies, including “The Journey of Natty Gann.”

She also posted several images from the wedding.

A few special pics from the reception also featured Salenger with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a longtime friend.

“It is a testament to Patton that he allowed the first boy I ever kissed to be at our wedding!” she wrote.

“Granted that boy has remained a dear friend of mine since 7th grade,” she wrote. “The kindest most caring brilliant man and perhaps hopefully our future President, the current Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti.”

Oswalt and Salenger faced some criticism when they announced their engagement in July — 15 months after his first wife, Michelle McNamara, unexpectedly died in her sleep.

Oswalt wed McNamara, a crime writer, in 2005, and the two welcomed their daughter, Alice, in 2009. After her death, Oswalt wrote several moving tributes about h