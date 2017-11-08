× PD: Teacher struck by car in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Police said a teacher was struck by a car Wednesday evening.

North Haven police said around 6 p.m., they responded to the area of 281 Washington Avenue regarding a motor vehicle accident involving a struck pedestrian.

“When Officers arrived, they learned two students and two teachers, who were chaperones visiting from Uganda, were attempting to cross Washington Avenue to go to the Exonn Tiger Mart. One of the teacher chaperones ran across the roadway and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound,” police said.

Police said the vehicle was operated by a 17-year-old North Haven resident and is cooperating with investigators.

“The struck pedestrian sustained lower leg fractures and possibly a head injury. The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit is investigating the crash,” police said.