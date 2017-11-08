× Petition made to rename Paul Manafort Drive to George Springer Drive in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — A petition has been made to rename Paul Manafort Drive to George Springer Drive in New Britain.

A Connecticut man named Dan Russell started a petition to get the name changed. Following Manafort’s involvement in a federal investigation, Russell created the petition where he aims to pursue people to help with the name change. He’s looking to get at least 1,500 signatures.

In June 1994, the street was named after Paul J. Manafort Jr., one of four brothers who inherited their father’s New Britain demolition business.

Russell argues that the street bears the same name as his son, Paul J. Manafort, who was recently indicted on 12 federal criminal charges, including conspiracy against the United States.

Russell said Springer’s name would bring more honor to the street, after leading the Houston Astros to their first ever World Series Championship.

“Let’s give this street a name that New Britain can be proud of: George Springer Drive,” the petition reads.

You can read the petition here.