Poll says the office is a driving force behind distracted driving

WINDSOR -- We hear about the dangers of distracted driving each day and now there is a new trend to consider.

More and more drivers are using their devices to do their office work while literally on the road. This week, Travelers Insurance kicked off their national initiative called the "Every Second Matters Campaign" which aims to, in part, ask employers to make sure their workers have their eyes on the road, not on work related texts or emails.

"Businesses need to have a distracted driving policy to make sure employees know what they should and shouldn't be doing," said Matt Bordonaro, a 2nd Vice President at Travelers.

Travelers is amplifying various stats from a Harris Poll about work behind the steering wheel. Bordonaro noted that 43 percent of employees who drive stated in the poll that they answer or make work-related communication while driving.

"We just want to remind people while they are driving to avoid distractions."

