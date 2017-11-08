Results from Races across Connecticut

Rand Paul says he suffered 6 broken ribs in bizarre attack

Posted 4:23 PM, November 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:24PM, November 8, 2017

Rand Paul speaks during the CNN Republican Presidential Debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California on Sept. 16, 2015.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he ended up with six broken ribs after a bizarre attack by his neighbor last week while he was mowing his lawn.

Paul writes on Twitter Wednesday: “I appreciate all of the support from everyone. A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion.”

A pleural effusion is excess fluid around the lungs.

It remains uncertain when Paul will return to the Senate. His longtime neighbor, 59-year-old Rene Boucher, was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

Both men are doctors and prominent members of their community in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where rumors have swirled that the attack stemmed from a festering neighborhood dispute about lawn debris.

