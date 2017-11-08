× SILVER ALERT: Search underway at East Rock Mountain for a 37-year-old disturbed man

NEW HAVEN — A search is underway at East Rock Mountain for a 37-year-old man who police said is emotionally disturbed.

New Haven police said they are looking for Emanuel “Manny” Ramos who went missing at East Rock Mountain while hiking around with his parents where he ran away on his own. Police said he’s been missing for 5 hours.

Police said they were still out there looking, but were pulled out of the wooded areas because it was too dark and dangerous.

Police said they have an infrared detector that will help with identifying heat signatures. Police said he’s been spotted by witnesses in the area multiple times this evening.

Manny is described as a bald man who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 240 to 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a gray sweatshirt.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.