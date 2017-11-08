Windsor man arraigned on double murder charges

HARTFORD — Latroy Johnson, 40 of Windsor, stood silently before a judge on Wednesday afternoon, arraigned on charges of double murder.

Johnson is accused of shooting four people, killing two of them, in the early morning hours of September 23 on Albany Avenue in Hartford. Police said a verbal argument on the sidewalk escalated into a violent incident.

31-year-old Joshua Taylor was shot once in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. 37-year-old Jovan Wooten was shot in the face and was unresponsive.

Police said Wooten died six days later at the hospital and two others were also shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Major Crimes detectives pieced together area surveillance video, forensic evidence and witness interviews to arrest Johnson, who they managed to track down because he was already on probation.

“After the homicide, during the investigation, he had been keeping his parole appointments and we had information that he had a parole appointment yesterday,” said Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley.

In court, the judge said Johnson’s record dates back to 1995 and includes four previous probation violations. Hartford Police said Johnson has 23 previous arrests just in Hartford.

“Always, almost always, with extensive criminal histories – this case, for example – what that tells us is that this is a re-entry problem,” said Foley. “People are coming out of prison and not having the resources available.”

Foley said chronic offenders like Johnson need help to break the pattern of constant convictions.

“We have to make sure that when they do get out of incarceration, they have resources critical for them to succeed in life,” said Foley. “Otherwise, they’re going to keep going through the same cycle.”

Johnson’s bond was set at $2 million. He is due back in court on November 21.