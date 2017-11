× Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield reopened following serious crash

WETHERSFIELD — Police said the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield has reopened following a serious accident Thursday evening.

There was a huge backup in both directions due to the accident and drivers were told to avoid the area. For the latest traffic updates, click here.

#BREAKING VIDEO part of Berlin turnpike shutdown following serious truck vs car crash in #Wethersfield pic.twitter.com/DpbIsYmfNo — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 9, 2017