Blast from the past: More Manchester Road Race photos

Here’s another look at The Manchester Road Race from years past. These photos are from the Manchester Road Race committee.

This year’s race kicks off Thursday, November 23. Registration for the 81st Manchester Road Race is open. Racers will not be able to register on the day of the event.

The cost is $27 through Sunday, Nov 5, and $32 thereafter. Race registrations are non-refundable. The registration fee applies whether you are running or walking the race.

Road race registration is limited to 15,000 participants. Online registration is open until Noon EST on Thursday, Nov 16 or until there are 14,000 registered runners. If organizers have not reached 15,000 participants at the Walk-In Registration at the Sports Expo, online registration will re-open Sunday, Nov 19 by noon and will close on Tuesday, Nov 21 at Noon EST or when they reach 15,000, whichever happens first.

Organizers will also hold a blood drive Friday for the American Red Cross Blood Bank, at Manchester High School, on November 24, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. Entrance to the blood bank will be located in the rear of the high school.