California NAACP seeks to remove 'Star-Spangled Banner' as national anthem

CALIFORNIA — California’s NAACP is urging state lawmakers to support a campaign to remove “The Star Spangled Banner” as the country’s national anthem, according to The Sacramento Bee.

The group says the song is “one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon. According to the Bee, NAACP’s California chapter recently sent out two resolutions, which had been passed at the organizations state conference last month.

One of the resolutions according to the Bee, was to support the removal of the anthem, while the other is an effort to get former player Colin Kaepernick onto a an NFL team.

“We owe a lot of it to Kaepernick,” California NAACP President Alice Huffman told The Sacramento Bee. “I think all this controversy about the knee will go away once the song is removed.”