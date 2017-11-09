WATCH LIVE: Capitol Police Medal of Honor presented to police at Alexandria, Virginia shooting in June

WASHINGTON DC — The highest award that can be given from the Capitol Police Department will be given to the five officers who carried out their duties and who risked their lives to save others when an active shooter opened fire on the Republican Congressional baseball team’s practice.

The shooting happened on June 14th in Alexandria, Virginia, wounding Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Scalise will be in attendance of the award ceremony as well as the officers being honored:

David Bailey – U.S. Capitol Police Special Agent

Crystal Griner – U.S. Capitol Police Special Agent.

Nicole Battaglia – Alexandria Police Department

Alexander Jensen – Alexandria Police Department

Kevin Jobe – Alexandria Police Department

Also in attendance is House Speaker Paul Ryan, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Scalise seems to be in good spirits following his return to Congress, check out his race with Congressman Sam Johnson from Texas.

I challenged @SamsPressShop to a scooter race. Here's what happened next. pic.twitter.com/qcK2fZhRuu — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) November 8, 2017