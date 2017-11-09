Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott loses appeal and is suspended; running back ineligible to play Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 11: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball against Romeo Okwara #78 of the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK  — A federal appeals court in New York City has denied Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s bid to keep a six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence on hold.

Elliott was in court and the denial of the injunction makes him ineligible in Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Elliott didn’t meet the standards to continue blocking the suspension but ordered a hearing as soon as it could be scheduled.

He played the first eight games on three different legal reprieves. It wasn’t immediately clear how soon the court would rule on Elliott’s claim that he was treated unfairly by the NFL.

