× Crews battling 2-alarm fire in Portland

PORTLAND — Portland fire crews are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in the area of Jobs Gate Road and Murphy Road.

Dispatch confirms the fire has been placed under control, but it’s not fully out.

Route 66 remains open but there is heavy traffic in the area due to tanker shuttles going back and forth.

It’s unknown if anyone was inside at the time or if there are any injuries.

FOX61 has a crew on the way, we will bring you more details when they become available.