Dry and seasonable Thursday; cold front comes in time for the weekend

Thursday will be dry and seasonable (near average) with highs in the low 50s, but then the REAL cold stuff comes in.

A cold front will drop out of Canada late Thursday which should pass by fairly dry, but it will pack a punch. High temperatures will be in the 30s for most of the state on Friday with a gusty breeze making it feel like the teens and single digits at times. Low temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s by Saturday morning. Brrrr!

After that very cold start on Saturday, temperatures will rise to near 40, which will pretty much feel like a day straight out of January. The second half of the weekend will bring some warming, with highs in the mid 40s by Sunday.

Forecast Details:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: Near 50.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. High: mid 30s – near 40. lows: 20s (10s for coldest spots)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 40; lows: 10s/20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 40-45.

Monday: Chance for showers. Highs near 50.

