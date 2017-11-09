× Facebook asking users to send nude pics……for a good reason

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook is asking some users to send them their nude pictures. Now hold on – you might be like “wait, what?”

But there’s a reason. The company is testing a program in Australia that would mark each picture as non-consensual explicit material. According to WGN9, the goal is to prevent users from uploading the same photo.

Facebook is working with an Australian government agency on the project. Australia’s e-safety commissioner said revenge porn has been an increasing problem in the country.

Facebook hopes the program will prevent people from releasing nude pictures as revenge.