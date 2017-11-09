× Possible shooting near mall in downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ramps to Interstate 95 are closed in downtown Providence, and police are swarming around the area of the Providence Place mall amid reports of a shooting.

Several ambulances could be seen on an on-ramp to I-95 north next to the mall.

Emergency management officials are asking people to avoid the area because of an unspecified incident near the mall.

Traffic was backed up on the highway and downtown.

A police spokeswoman said she did not immediately have information on what happened.

It was not immediately clear whether the incident was related to the theft of a state police cruiser earlier in the day. The cruiser was found abandoned in Providence, but police were still searching for a suspect.