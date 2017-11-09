National guardsmen ready for deployment to Europe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Nearly 70 members of the Connecticut National Guard celebrated at a send off ceremony Wednesday at the States Armory in Hartford.

The 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion is a unit based out of Waterbury. They're deployed to eastern Europe with a majority of the unit based in Poland.

The guardsmen will be responsible for providing logistical support to hundreds of service members from all parts of the country. This is the unit's fourth deployment.

