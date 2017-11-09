× New Haven sues OxyContin maker over opioid crisis

NEW HAVEN — New Haven lawsuit the company that manufactures OxyContin for “deceptive marketing” that is blamed for the city’s opioid crisis.

New Haven filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma Tuesday seeking compensation for costs faced by police, social services and first responders combating the crisis.

Several states have sued the company, New Jersey lawsuit, Ohio and New Hampshire.

Democratic Mayor Toni Harp released the following statement:

“New Haven is pursuing legal action against Purdue Pharma and more than a half-dozen other manufacturers and suppliers of opioids, seeking relief from promotional techniques and marketing strategies that cause widespread addiction to these medications and the resulting strain on the city’s social services network,” New Haven Mayor Toni Harp said. “The city also seeks remuneration for excessive costs it incurs coping with fallout from the opioid crisis.”

The company has denied the allegations. In a statement to the newspaper, Purdue says they are troubled by the opioid crisis and dedicated to being part of the solution.