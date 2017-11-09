OshKosh recalling almost 40K baby jackets due to choking hazard

OshKosh is recalling 38,000 Baby B’gosh quilted jackets after discovering the snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard.

This recall involves OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets in pink and gray, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commision.

The style number can be found on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the product, and the UPC number can be found on the back of the same care tag. The style number and UPC number can also be found on the price tag.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and return them. Read more here.