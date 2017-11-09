Rockville man charged in connection to 2 robberies in December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLINGTON -- State police have arrested a man in connection to a string of robberies in December 2016.

State police said they arrested Alberto Amezquita, 34, of Rockville and charged him with burglary, larceny and criminal mischief.

State police said Amezquita was presented at a Rockville court Thursday on a habeas from prison in order to serve two arrest warrants. State police said the arrest warrants charged him with his involvement in the burglaries at the Ellington Depot Store and Lakeside Deli on December 8.

Amezquita was already in prison on unrelated charges.

Police said on December 8, around 5:29 a.m. state police were notified by the owner of the Ellington Depot General Store that the front door and side window to the business had been smashed, with entry gained.

"A check of the business documented the thieves attempted to gain entry into the ATM," said state police.

During the time of this incident, state police said a similar incident was reported at the Lake Side Deli. At this location, state police said the thieves gained entry into the building and forced their way into an ATM machine.

"An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the ATM. The investigation revealed that communication wires leading from utility poles to each of the respective businesses had been cut," said state police.

Surveillance footage from the affected businesses was reviewed by investigators who said at least two males were responsible for the related burglaries.

"Also seen in the area was a two-tone blue GMC pick-up truck around the same time as the incidents. There were numerous vehicles seen on the surveillance footage passing this area while the incidents were occurring," said state police.

