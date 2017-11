× Serious crash closes part of Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD — The Wethersfield Police Department said a serious accident on Berlin Turnpike at Arrow Road has the northbound side of the road shut down.

They said there is a huge backup in both directions and advise drivers to avoid the area until further notice. Check traffic here

#BREAKING VIDEO part of Berlin turnpike shutdown following serious truck vs car crash in #Wethersfield pic.twitter.com/DpbIsYmfNo — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 9, 2017