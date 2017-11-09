Southington High School Band set compete at MetLife Stadium Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON -- The Southington High School Marching Band has once again played their way into the U.S. Bands Open Class National Championships.

The competition is Saturday at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and features some of the best high school bands in the country. The Southington Blue Knights will compete against eight other teams in their division.

"MetLife is super cool," said Keegan Smith, a drum major and senior at Southington High School."You're like, wow this is huge, you feel like you made it," Smith said.

Sara Ossias, the director of bands at Southington High School said, "it's what we work for all season."

The 144 member Blue Knights band isn't the only Connecticut High School in the competition, Norwalk and Trumbull High Schools are playing at MetLife Stadium as well.