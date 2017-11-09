× State Police: Here’s what to do if you hit a deer on the highway

MIDDLETOWN — It happens to a lot of drivers. Sometimes deer pounce in front of us on the highway, and don’t want to pounce away.

State Police are reminding Connecticut residents what to do after one of their own struck a deer on the highway.

They say if you see a deer in your lane, or about to cross the highway, don't slam on your brakes because a vehicle (that includes a tractor-trailer) might be behind you! Police say to reduce your speed as quickly, but safely, as possible. Turn on your hazard lights, and hopefully you and the deer will go your separate ways.

If you hit a deer, stay in your lane if possible and reduce your speed. Turn on your hazard lights and carefully move onto the shoulder or as far off the highway as you can. Police would prefer if you moved to the right hand shoulder but understand that's not always possible. If you move to the left side of the highway, move as far left as you can.

They then want you to call 911. Tell the dispatcher your location and whether or not you or your passengers are injured so they can send the proper response team including an EMS if necessary.

They also advice to not run into the highway to check on the injured deer, and just don't go near the injured deer. A scared and injured deer's kick can still be powerful, and their sharp hooves can seriously harm you.