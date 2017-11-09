Support Veterans in Need this Holiday Season

The battle to say warm this winter is being made a little easier for veterans in need in Connecticut with the Hope for the Holidays program.

The American Red Cross has teamed up with Fox 61 and Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation to provide warmth and support to at-risk veterans in our community.

At all Ocean State Job Lot stores in Connecticut from November 10th through December 10, 2017, or while supplies last, shoppers can purchase and donate a winter warmth gift bag for $10 (a $50 retail value) that contains new insulating boot socks, waterproof winter gloves, cold weather hat and scarf and a 10-pack of hand warmers. Each bag also contains Red Cross information on local resources for veteran support. Gift bags purchased will be donated with the help of the National Guard to local agencies across the state that serve veterans.

Participating Ocean State Job Lot locations in Connecticut:

Berlin: 207 Webster Square

Bloomfield: 20 Mountain Avenue

Bristol: 683 Farmington Avenue

Canton: 133 River Road

Clinton: 90 West Main Street

Danielson: 566 Providence Road

East Haven: 713 Foxon Road

Enfield: 25 Hazard Avenue

Griswold: 461 Voluntown Road

Groton: 941 Poquonnock Road

Ledyard: 1666 Route 12

Manchester: 205 Spencer Street

Meriden: 1231 East Main Street

Milford: 545 Bridgeport Avenue

Naugatuck: 727 Rubber Avenue

New Britain: 60 East Main Street

Old Saybrook: 901 Boston Post Road

Orange: 401 Boston Post Road

Seymour: 16 Klarides Village Drive

Southington: 328 Queen Street

Torrington: 681 Main Street

Waterbury: 40 Industry Lane

Waterford: 128 Boston Post Road

Wethersfield: 13 Wells Road

Willimantic: 1601 Main Street

Windsor: 560 Windsor Avenue

Windsor Locks: 20 Main Street

