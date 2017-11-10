× Bill aims to lower drinking age in Wisconsin

A new proposed bill in Wisconsin would lower the drinking age to 19, according to WGME.

Three state representatives want to open bars and liquor stores to anyone 19 and older, as long as the state doesn’t lose federal highway funds as a result.

The mayor of Madison, which is where the University of Wisconsin is located, says he’s not opposed to the change as long as educational campaigns, better resources for alcoholism and other policing resources are put in place and are paid for by people in the bar and liquor industry.

“It’s not fair to take it out of the general fund from people living throughout the city who don’t spend a lot of time consuming alcohol in bars,” Madison Mayor Paul Soglin said.

“I think generally speaking that consenting adults should be able to engage in these kinds of activities without the government getting in the way. I see no reason why we can send young men and women off to war but they can’t have a beer,” Rep. Adam Jarchow, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, said.

A federal law passed in 1984 penalizes states by reducing federal highway money if they don’t have a minimum drinking age of 21.