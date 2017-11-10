Brisk, frigid night with temps dipping to record-challenging lows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An early taste of winter Friday night into Sunday morning with unusually cold temperatures for early November.

The winds will also be an issue. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m., Friday with a northwest wind at 15-25 miles an hour and higher gusts up to 30-45 mph. Some isolated tree/power issues are possible. But a bigger concern is the combination of cold and wind to make for bitterly cold wind chills.

The wind will make it feel like 10-20 degrees all day. Temperatures will actually fall through the afternoon (instead of rising like they usually do). By sunset, actual temperatures will be in the 20s and wind chills will drop into the single digits and teens.

The heart of the cold air will be in place Friday night into Saturday morning when records will be challenged. The record low is 12 degrees for the Hartford area and 22 degrees for Bridgeport (both set in 1956). We expect temperatures to get close to these numbers by Saturday morning. It will remain brisk but the worst of the winds will be over by Saturday morning.

After that very cold start on Saturday, temperatures will rise to near 40, which will pretty much feel like a day straight out of January.

The second half of the weekend will bring some warming, with highs in the mid 40s by Sunday along with increasing clouds.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Brisk and frigid. Record-challenging cold. Low: 10-20. Wind chills: 0-15.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 35-40.

Sunday: Sun to clouds, not as cold. High: 45-50.

Monday: Chance for showers (especially in the morning). High: mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 40s.

