Foodie Friday: Paul’s Pasta Shop in Groton

GROTON — Paul’s Pasta Shop is a staple in Groton that serves up homemade, hand-cut pasta and ravioli in a family environment.

Husband and wife team Paul and Dorothy Fidrych opened the popular restaurant along the Thames River in 1988 and it has become a go to spot for generations.

Whether it’s fettuccine, spaghetti, linguini, angel hair pasta or the many selections of ravioli, the endless options and Italian flavors will have you coming back for more.

A cozy joint with a stellar view of the river adds to the already robust dining experience.

The homey, family atmosphere and unparalleled service is what loyal patrons say separates this from others in the area.

