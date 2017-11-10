Man arrested for slashing co-worker’s throat at Walmart distribution center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia man has been arrested after deputies say he slashed a co-worker’s throat with a box cutter at a Walmart distribution center Thursday morning.

Around 11:00 a.m., police responded to a call reporting an altercation between two employees at the Walmart facility in the 21000 block of Cox Road in Dinwiddie.

WTVR identified the suspect as 53-year-old Raymond Allen, who is accused of slashing a male co-worker in the throat after a dispute over a piece of power equipment.

WTVR sources say the fight broke out after a man in the receiving department was looking for a piece of power equipment that he used earlier in the day. Sources add that the piece of equipment was found in the shipping department and that's when the melee broke out between two men.

The victim suffered a superficial laceration to the neck area and was treated by a distribution center nurse on site. He was not transported to the hospital.

Allen has been charged with one count of malicious wounding.

“To prove this charge a prosecutor would have to prove there's malice in cutting of the skin, so that malice only needs to exist for a split second," said legal analyst Todd Stone.

“The judge will look at whether he has a prior record or not, and the seriousness of the injury,” said Stone. “Also what the victim wants to see happen, if he is convicted. That’s sort of a victim impact, but sentencing guidelines on a malicious wounding case are pretty significant. "

The felony carries a possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

Allen is being held without bond at Meherrin River Regional Jail pending an appearance in Dinwiddie General District Court.