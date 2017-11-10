Mississippi man on the run after allegedly setting his girlfriend on fire, leaving her on side of road

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi, man is wanted for reportedly dousing his girlfriend with gasoline, setting her on fire and leaving her on the side of a highway.

According to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, 43-year-old Jerry Glenn Willis is wanted for domestic aggravated assault and kidnapping of his live-in girlfriend, who was found burned alive.

The victim, 46-year-old Stacy Mitchell Frank, was found shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, November 8 on Highway 11 in Pearl River County, according to WGNO.

She had been doused with gasoline, set afire and left beside the road. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Burn Unit in Jackson.

Both the suspect and victim list 130 George Mitchell Road, Picayune as their home address. The suspect may be traveling in the victim’s black 2014 Nissan Rogue SUV. 

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Willis call 911. Please do not attempt to approach or interact with Willis, who is considered dangerous.

