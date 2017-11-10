× New Haven PD: Body of 37-year-old mentally disturbed man, found

NEW HAVEN — Police said they have found the body of a mentally disturbed Hamden man who went missing at East Rock Mountain Wednesday.

New Haven police said the deceased body was located about 250 feet from Farnam Drive on East Rock.

“The deceased was removed from the rock face and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.The identity of the deceased has been confirmed as Emanuel Ramos. The police investigation remains active. The death is not suspicious in nature and foul play is not suspected,” said police.

New Haven police said Ramos went missing at East Rock Mountain where he had fled from his father’s car and into the woods at the park summit.