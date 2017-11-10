× Police find body in East Rock Park in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — New Haven emergency crews are bringing the body of a dead person off of East Rock Park, but they aren’t confirming if is a missing Hamden man.

At around 11:15 a.m., police were searching for Emanuel Ramos, 37,of Hamden, who went missing Wednesday. Police said they found a body on the park grounds, but wouldn’t specify if it was a man or woman.

Police confirmed that a body was found late Friday morning, but would not comment further as the investigation is ongoing.

New Haven Police officers are on scene in East Rock Park conducting their investigation.

