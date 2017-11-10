‘No go’ on planned Outlet Shoppes at Rentschler Field

EAST HARTFORD — The planned Outlet Shoppes at Rentschler Field received a red light Friday.

FOX61 reached out to East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc who was notified by developers of the project and said they will not be moving forward. Mayor Leclerc said the developer told her that they are running into financial issues of nearly $10 million and believes it could not be resolved.

United Technologies Corp., who was doing construction, told her Friday morning that the project is dead. The mayor calls the decision “discouraging” seeing that the project was years in the making.

She said the City of East Hartford offered $16 million in tax abatements, in addition to the 12 plus million dollars from the State and $6 million from UTC.

The mayor said she believes the land and venue is more valuable and there is another use for the property for shopping. The developers will be in East Hartford on Monday to unwind the project and there is no meetings scheduled between the developer and the mayor, she said.

According to the mayor, they do not have anymore money to invest in the project.

FOX61’s Carmen Chau will have the latest details tonight on the FOX61 News at 10.