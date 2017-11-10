× PD: 11-year-old boy attacked by pitbull in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police said an 11-year-old boy was attacked by a pitbull Friday morning while playing in a driveway.

New Haven police said around 10:40 a.m. New Haven police responded to a home at 155 Lexington Avenue following a report of a child attacked by a pitbull.

“The dog was loose and its owner is unknown. A passerby was able to separate the dog from its victim and hold onto it,” said police.

Animal Control Officers secured the dog and quarantined it at the NHPD Animal Shelter, according to police.

Police said the 11-year-old boy suffered injuries to his face but they are not life-threatening. He was treated at Yale New Haven Hospital’s Pediatric Emergency Department.

The investigation remains open. Police said the dog’s owner, if found, could face charges.