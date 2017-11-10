Shepaug High – Haunted trail scares visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is that time of year.

The leaves are falling, pumpkins are carved, and the spooks come out to play at the much anticipated Harrybrooke Haunted trail. This is the fourth year residents have joined the Haunted Trail while enjoying a few scares!

The Harrybrooke Park Haunted Trail in New Milford is one of the best places in Connecticut to enjoy the Halloween season. Not only is this a fun tradition, but all proceeds of this event support nonprofits like the Harrybrooke Park, Northville Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, New Milford Lions Club, The Children's Center and the United Methodist Church.

