Small business owner spends his entire day helping Veterans in Glastonbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY -- Mike Monaco won't let something as trivial as cold weather ruin his day.

Every Veterans Day, the former marine spends his afternoon planting flags at Veterans graves at Nipsic Cemetery in Glastonbury.

"It's something that a bunch of the veterans and myself get together and do every year," said Monaco.

He has also spent time beautifying the cemetery by painting the fences and building new park benches. But when he's not helping out veterans on his spare time, he's also giving back during his 9 to 5.

"This is a first for us," said Monaco. "We've done food drives and different things but I think the quick cold coming in is what triggered us to collect the jackets."

Monaco co-owns a Ford dealership in Glastonbury. He organized a coat drive for veterans. Inside the dealership is a large white van. Once it's filled with enough coats, the former marine plans to donate them to the Rock Hill Veterans Home.

"It's so important to take care of those people who have given so much for us. Whether they're in hard times and they do need some clothing, or things of that sort. I think just reaching back out to them, giving them the opportunity to be warm in the winter, these are very important people and if they're going through some hard times hopefully they can get through that and reach out and help other veterans in the future," said Monaco.

Anyone can go to Monaco Ford in Glastonbury to donate a coat. It will continue through Saturday, November 11th until the dealership closes.