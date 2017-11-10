Sunny chilly Saturday with temps in the mid 30s; warmer Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An early taste of winter continues this weekend with unusually cold temperatures for early November.

The heart of the cold air will be in place Saturday morning when records will be challenged. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens tonight. We are forecasting low temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees. The record low is 12 degrees for the Hartford area and 22 degrees for Bridgeport (both set in 1956). We expect temperatures to get close to these numbers by Saturday morning. It will remain brisk but the worst of the winds will be over by Saturday morning.

After that very cold start on Saturday, temperatures will rise to near 40, which will pretty much feel like a day straight out of January. While it will be chilly at least the blue skies and diminishing winds will work in our favor.

The second half of the weekend will bring some warming, with highs in the mid 40s by Sunday along with increasing clouds.

Weather Watch: We're keeping an eye on early Monday morning as there is a chance for a light rain or snow shower. While this doesn't look like a big deal, it may happen during the morning commute so it's worth keeping an eye on this weekend. We'll keep you posted.

Forecast Details:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly, less wind. High: 35-40.

Sunday: Sun to clouds, not as cold. High: 45-50.

Monday: Chance for a morning shower (could be a snow shower if it happens early enough). Mostly cloudy. High: mid-upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: Near 50.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here