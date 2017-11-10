× Transformer explosion causes power outages across Quinnipiac University campus in Hamden

HAMDEN — A transformer that blew out has caused numerous power outages across the Quinnipiac University campus Friday night.

University spokesman John Morgan said a transformer exploded around 7:30 p.m. At this time, the incident has caused power outages to multiple areas of the campus, including three of the Mount Carmel residence halls – which include:

The Commons – a freshman residence hall

The Hill – a sophomore residence hall

The Village – sophomore apartment suites

The explosion has also knocked out power to the Student Health Services area and the Bobcat Den, one of the smaller campus cafeterias. United Illuminating is working to bring back power, said Morgan.

Morgan said the biggest concern with power outages in residence halls is how cold it’s expected to be tonight. Morgan said school officials are placing affected students in areas that still have power so they won’t be cold. The University is encouraging students to stay at a friend’s house or travel home if they live close enough.

QU officials will be keeping students up-to-date on social media.

