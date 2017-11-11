× 5 year-old in critical condition following two car crash in Southington

SOUTHINGTON — Police are investigating a two car crash that happened Saturday afternoon in front of the ESPN building.

At 2:08 p.m., police began to receive calls about a crash that occurred on ESPN Drive. Stephanie Matos, 21, was traveling southbound on West Street with her five year-old and one year-old. Robert Warner, 61, and his passenger were traveling northbound on West Street.

Police said, Matos appears to have lost control of her car and struck the front of Wagner’s car.

Warner and his passenger were brought to St. Vincent’s hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Matos and the five year-old were transported to St. Francis for serious injuries. The five year-old was then brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center by lifestar were they are in critical condition. The one year-old is in stable condition.

This collision is being investigated by the Southington Police Department Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information regarding this collision please contact Officer Ryan Lair #245 by phone at (860) 378-1623 or 860-621-0101 or by Email at rlair@southingtonpolice.org.