Jogging for Jennifer pasta dinner held in Plainville to raise awareness for stroke education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The event was held at Post 574-Plainville VFW where 120 people met, ate, and raffled to raise awareness for stroke education and helping families that suffered tragedies

There were delicious appetizers, salad and pasta from Viron Rondo Osteria, along with desserts and raffles.

All proceeds will go to Jogging For Jennifer, which supports the National Stroke Association and Mary's Place.

The Foundation was founded by Salvatore Vernali, who lost his wife Jennifer Vernali to a rare stroke on the wedding anniversary five years ago. Jennifer was thirty-six years-old.