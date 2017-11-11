× Parts of Quinnipiac University still with out power following Friday’s transformer malfunction

HAMDEN — Eighty-six students are still without power on Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus Saturday.

Since Friday’s transformers malfunction, about 1600 students have been affected by the lack of power.

The University spokesperson John Morgan said, “The 86 students who are still without power are being asked to either spend the night with a friend of relative who has power or contact Residential Life to be assigned an available bed in another area of campus.”

The remaining students in The Village on the Mount Carmen Campus are the ones still affected by the power outages.