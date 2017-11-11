× Police investigating crash in front of ESPN

SOUTHINGTON — Police are investigating a two car crash that happened Saturday afternoon in front of the ESPN building.

At 2:08 p.m., police began to receive calls about a crash that occurred on ESPN Drive. Police could not say how many people were involved or how badly they were injured.

Police also said they believe no one from ESPN was involved in the crash.

The road has been closed from West Queen Street to the Bristol town line.

Police are on scene and investigating the cause of the crash.

