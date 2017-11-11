Suffield mother raising awareness of military suicides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every day, 22 veterans commit suicide -- a statistic Donna Chapman became painfully aware of when her son William killed himself in January 2017 after serving six years in the military.

But Donna is raising awareness of this staggering issue by founding a non-profit organization called Will Power. On this Veterans Day, FOX61's Ben Goldman sat down with this Connecticut mother to learn how she's trying to help military families and raise funds to build a retreat center to help heal veterans of their wounds, both physical and emotional.

Will Power is hosting an event today at Suffield High School, 1060 Sheldon Street in West Suffield, from 11am-2pm. Please come out and show your support.