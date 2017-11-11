× Suspected drunk driver involved in wrong-way crash in Derby

DERBY – State police say a suspected drunk driver is responsible for a wrong-way crash that sent one man to the hospital.

Michael Mansi of Seymour was traveling south on Route 8 near exit 15 about 10 p.m. on Friday night, when he saw a car coming at him the wrong way. He swerved, but the two vehicles still collided. Police say Mansi, who was wearing his seat belt, complained of pain and was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

The driver of the other car, 40 year old Jessica Carrafiello of Stratford, was not injured. State Police say she failed field sobriety tests and a breath test. They charged her with Operating Under the Influence, Driving the Wrong Way, and Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane. Carrafiello is scheduled to appear in court on November 27th.