Vacant house fire reaches 3 alarms in New Haven

Firefighters are still on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in New Haven.

The blaze broke out about 5 o’clock this morning at 425 Howard Avenue. Firefighters found the vacant house totally engulfed in flames. People from surrounding houses were evacuated, and the two neighboring houses also sustained serious damage. It took almost an hour to bring the fire under control. Luckily, there are no reports of any injuries. The cause is under investigation; FOX61 will keep you updated online and on the FOX61 News at 10, on WCCT and at 11pm on WTIC-TV.