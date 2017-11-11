Veterans march in unofficial Veterans parade in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- While the Connecticut Veterans Day parade was cancelled, after being put on for about 16 years, one man decided to keep the ceremony going. Ken Large put the message out on Facebook asking people to join if they could, and dozens of people responded by showing up.

"If this doesn't continue then my grand kids and great grand kids are not gonna understand what honoring veterans is all about," Large said.

He organized the sidewalk procession instead of a parade, as people were able to walk around a block of Bushnell Park, carrying American flags and patriotic signs.

"It means a lot to be along people who I've never met any of these men before I happened upon here​​," said John Atkinson, a veteran.

While cities and towns across the state celebrated Veterans Day, Hartford's paraded were canceled, as the Connecticut Veterans fund cited rising costs and dwindling attendance as some factors.